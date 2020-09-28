Highlights: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticized for naming India and PM Modi

After criticizing the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, now Imran’s party has begun to surround former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan with the name of India and PM Modi. Imran Khan’s bumbling railway minister Sheikh Rashid has said that Nawaz Sharif is an agent of India and calls Narendra Modi outside the country.

Sheikh Rashid has accused Nawaz Sharif at a time when the matter of opposition parties meeting with the Pakistan Army Chief is getting heated. Sheikh Rashid said that due to Nawaz Sharif’s anti-army speech, it was strongly covered in the Indian media. On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also said that Nawaz Sharif has favored India by criticizing the country’s army.

Pakistan railway minister Sheikh Rashid was criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, felt current

‘Nawaz Sharif attempts to divide the country’

Rashid went a step ahead of Imran and described him as India’s agent. Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif has tried to divide the country. He said that Nawaz Sharif talks outside the country to the Prime Minister of India. They should keep this information in front of the country. Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif should tell how much Osama bin Laden he met and how much he had received from Qatar.

Know why Nawaz Sharif again waged ‘war’ with Pakistani army, Imran Khan on target

Please tell that last year, Sheikh Rashid had become a victim of a strong electric shock as soon as PM Modi was named. Shaikh Rashid got scared as soon as the lightning struck and stopped his speech. He later handled the situation saying that Narendra Modi cannot thwart his prom. Rashid said that Narendra Modi made his biggest mistake in Kashmir. India has made two big mistakes. We did the first 5 nuclear explosions and we did 6 explosions in response. India has made the second biggest mistake in Kashmir. Rashid was giving a speech that he was electrocuted at that time. Afraid to feel the current but somehow managed to handle himself. He said, ‘It was very strong current.’