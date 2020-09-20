Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman may also be involved

The entire opposition is now uniting against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Today, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto of the Pakistani People’s Party along with their rival PML chief Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif will declare war against Imran. All the leaders will address this rally through video conferencing. It is being told that the Pakistani army has also become disillusioned with Imran Khan, so he is trying to stand the opposition.The Pakistan People’s Party issued a statement saying that the meeting would be telecast live. Which will also be addressed by PPL-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP President Asif Ali Zardari. This statement also said that the party will provide a link on its social media platform. By clicking on this link, users will be able to hear the speech of their leader.Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan’s political advisor, has warned that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and other legal agencies will take action if Nawaz Sharif’s speech is broadcast on social media. At the same time, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of Nawaz’s party has announced that they will address this rally in any case.It is being told that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal and Safandaryar Wali of Awami National Party may also attend this rally. PPP President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman to his house. Apart from this, Bilawal has also invited Balochistan National Party-Mangal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal. However Jamaat-e-Islami has refused to attend this rally.

Bilawal Bhutts united all opposition

Bilawal Bhutto, son of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, had been trying to unite the opposition against Imran for a long time. The Imran Khan government has registered a case against all opposition leaders on one or the other charges. After which the opposition parties are uniting to remove the Imran Khan government. It is believed that in the next election these parties can also combine.