After a lifetime of struggle for the emancipation and rights of women, the most important Egyptian feminist thinker in the Arab world died this Sunday at the age of 89. Writer, doctor and activist, she wrote more than 50 books in which she unraveled the patriarchal system and the female sex, in addition to pointing out practices such as wearing the veil or cutting. For this reason, he had to flee his homeland in 1993, before returning to it in early 2000.

The writer, doctor and political activist Nawal el Saadawi died this Sunday at the age of 89 in a hospital in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, where she had resided for more than a decade. The Egyptian press reported his death, which was followed by suffering from an unspecified illness.

The name of Saadawi is known especially in Africa and the Arab world for having been a guide for many, many women. Throughout her life she was a great defender of women’s rights and fought for the future of their freedoms. Likewise, openly questioned the patriarchal and capitalist systems. A simple but symbolic example is that in his later years showed up in the public scene without makeup and without dye, with her graying hair, resisting the paradigm of eternal youth that is demanded of women.

Egyptian feminist writer Nawal El Saadawi, who died on March 21, 2021, in a photo taken on March 8, 2012 in Paris, France. © Marina Helli / AFP

Coming from a wealthy family, the thinker was born in 1931 in a small town in Kafr Tahla, in the Nile Delta. There he began to develop his thinking and write about discrimination between male and female students at his school.

Specifically, it was at the age of 13 that she began to reflect on gender inequality and, since then, she has never stopped writing about it. Not during her imprisonment in the 1980s, after being accused by the late former president and former Prime Minister Anwar el-Sadat of “crimes against the state,” nor in her exile from the 1990s to the early 2000s.

His censorship in Egypt and the Arab world fueled his struggle

Graduated from medicine in the 1950s, Nawal el Saadawi She worked as a doctor in her hometown, where she learned about the suffering of girls from the practices of female genital mutilation or cutting, of which she herself was a victim when she was 6 years old. Recognition of this pain prompted her to spend much of her career denouncing the procedure and helping victims in rural Egypt.

Specialist in psychiatry, she also became general director of this department in the Egyptian Ministry of Health, at which time the magazine ‘La Salud’ was launched.

With more than 50 books translated into 30 languages, the thinker was condemned by important figures such as the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the highest Sunni Muslim authority in Egypt, for campaigning against the use of the hijab and pointing to inequality in rights. Islamic heritage between men and women. Some issues, such as sex or the rejection of polygamy, considered taboo and untouchable.

Nawal El Saadawi shouts slogans alongside protesters in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, on February 7, 2011. © Amel Pain / EFE

In 2015, she told the AFP agency that she was not worried about criticism from academics or members of the Government, as she was never widely recognized by them. On the contrary, he highlighted the immense love he received from young people of both sexes, both in the heart of Egypt and abroad.

In the same year, in an interview with The Guardian, he lamented the progressive conservatism of his country: “Something has happened in the last 45 years. The brains of women and men have been ruined!”, Said who believed that one A person could not be a feminist and at the same time approve or tolerate the Islamic veil.

Saadawi, openly married and divorced three times, was part of the protests in the Egyptian Revolution of 2011. At almost 80 years old, she was in Tahrir Square, in Cairo, demanding the removal of leader Hosni Mubarak.

After returning from his exile in the United States, where he had to flee due to threats from Islamist groups, and where he taught at different universities, Nawal el Saadawi He tried to continue spreading his necessary rebellious and creative thinking.

