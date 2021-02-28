Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al-Mubarakah Foundation affirmed the importance of communication between youth and specialized national cadres who recorded remarkable achievements in the process of local development during the past period, noting that highlighting the innovations of these cadres of male and female citizens would expand the base of educational and practical excellence for young men and women, in a way that meets the directives Wise leadership in continuing the journey of national creativity during the next fifty years.

This came during the foundation’s launch of a new program for the development and empowerment of youth and adolescents entitled «My determination .. My fingerprint», in the presence of Sheikha Shamma bint Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the Al-Mubarakah Foundation, and the program hosted Dr. Nawal Al-Kaabi, Executive Medical Director of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City through the visual communication program. Zoom », and the session was moderated by Dr. Mona Al-Mansoori, member of the Board of Directors of Al-Mubarakah Foundation, with the participation of a number of young people from different parts of the country.

At the beginning of the first episode of the “My Determination … My Fingerprint” program, Sheikha Shamma bint Khalifa stressed the importance of this program, which embodies the message and philosophy of the Al-Mubarakah Foundation in highlighting the innovations of national cadres specialized in various fields, enhancing the mechanism for benefiting from their experiences, as well as exchanging experiences and experiences. In a way that enhances the applied skills of youth and adolescents, this program also opens wide horizons for leadership, excellence and innovation, and encourages this vital group of members of society to emulate the biography and generosity of our national cadres in all fields.