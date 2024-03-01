London (Union)

Dr. Nawal Al Hosani, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), won the President’s Award from the International Energy Institute in London, United Kingdom, in recognition of her distinguished efforts in accelerating the energy transition, adopting renewable energy, and promoting gender balance in the energy sector. Motivating women to confidently enter the energy sector at the local, regional and international levels.

Dr. Nawal Al Hosani became the first person from the Middle East to receive the prestigious award from the International Energy Institute, yesterday evening at the Institute’s annual honoring ceremony that culminates in the conclusion of the International Energy Week activities in the British capital, London.

The honor was also accompanied by Dr. Al Hosani also receiving an honorary fellowship from the International Energy Institute.

Dr. Nawal Al Hosani expressed her pride in representing the UAE and the region in receiving the international award. Dedicating winning the award to the leadership of the UAE, which declared the year 2024 as the Year of Sustainability, she said while receiving the award: I am pleased and honored to be honored by the members of the International Energy Institute in London. This award is a tribute to all the female pioneers in the energy sector in the Middle East region, who are making outstanding achievements. An exceptional project that accelerates the energy transition and provides the ingredients for a more sustainable green future for all.

In turn, Juliet Davenport, President of the International Energy Institute, said while presenting the award: Dr. Nawal is a pioneer in transformative work in the field of energy, in her country and at the international level as well, as she has promoted renewable energy pathways and been keen to remove obstacles that prevent its spread to accelerate the energy transition.

The International Energy Institute President's Award has a long history and legacy dating back more than 90 years, and is given in recognition of distinguished leaders in the energy sector who support ensuring a better future by accelerating a just and comprehensive global energy transition to achieving the desired climate neutrality.