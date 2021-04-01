Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Nawaf Mubarak, a former Sharjah and Baniyas player, stressed the importance of the two teams meeting in the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League, stressing that it is the most exciting in recent years, and a favorable opportunity for “Al-Samawi” to prove his worth at the top, and at the same time, the king’s return “again to the facade.

He said: Sharjah is one of the strongest teams that Al-Samawi faces during the next rounds, and the numbers say that, and Al-Jazeera, the runner-up, has a match with Al-Ain in the 25th round, and if Bani Yas took advantage of the opportunity and won over Sharjah, it would be a big step to win the title. There are several questions, including: have the “Al-Samawi” been harmed and the “King” benefited from the suspension period, and have the Bani Yas players lost their enthusiasm? And the answer to it will be in the field.

He added: It is the last opportunity for Sharjah, if he wants to compete for the title, and the meaning of losing the match, the widening of the difference, and thus the difficulty of returning to the small number of matches remaining.

Regarding the winning cards in the two teams, he said: Sharjah is represented by Egor if he is at his level, and the team plays without an attacker due to the absence of Wilton. Al Wasl match, presumably the coach had properly equipped him during the hiatus.

He added: Bani Yas includes a distinguished group of players, such as Suhail al-Nubi, Fawaz Awana and Sultan al-Shamsi, as well as foreigners, and what distinguishes the “heavenly” high spirit, which is the trump card at the present time.