Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Nawaf Mubarak, a former Sharjah player, believes that the “King” match with Al-Nasr in the Arab Gulf League tomorrow (Sunday) holds many challenges for the two teams, especially for the title holder, who is experiencing a “psychological shock” that has not occurred to him since his well-known inception with Trainer Abdulaziz Al-Anbari.

Nawaf Mubarak is considered the first player to carry the “captain’s armband” on the day Al-Anbari retired, so he was keen to instruct him and the team several tips before the victory meeting. That there is a “reaction”, and I consider it to bear the slogan “to be or not to be”, in light of the psychological vortex that the “king” suffered from, and the loss of the team makes it very difficult for him to return to the competition again, but victory makes him at the center of the race.

He added: It is necessary for Al-Anbari to achieve the important equation by winning first, then the cohesion of the players, and this is an important role for the big stars in the team, to get out of the bad situation they recently entered, even though the team is in second place so far.

He said: We must rely on fighting and teamwork on the field, and individual skills will not benefit the “king”, as far as the high collective spirit, and imposing the situation on Egor only is illogical, as he is one of a group, and his role is influential, but there must be support from parties The team all.

He added: The drop in level is contained in the game, but the hero team has to return quickly, which has not happened so far, and it is necessary for the players to pause with themselves away from the technical and administrative staff.

Nawaf gave special advice to Al-Anbari, and said: I hope to stay away from any means that cause pressure on the coach and the players, and the coach should remove the players from this current psychological situation, and I do not see that pressure is a negative factor, but a motivation to start again, which is what the fans of “the king” are waiting for.

He said: If the team continues on the current situation, it will retreat, and thus the decision to return to the summit “depends” on the determination of the players and Al-Anbari’s upcoming ideas, which can pull the “king” out of the current situation.