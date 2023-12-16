Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, departed, leaving behind him a long journey in the service of his homeland, nation, and humanity in general. During his reign, Kuwait achieved development and economic leaps in various fields, and his wisdom and skill contributed to enhancing stability and prosperity for the brotherly Kuwaiti people.

He was keen, may God have mercy on him, to strengthen the close fraternal ties with the UAE, as he had a strong and distinguished relationship with its wise leadership. During his reign, UAE-Kuwaiti relations continued to develop in all fields, embodying the strategic partnership that brings together the two brotherly countries, and the level of complete coordination between them regarding all issues and developments. Arab and international, based on unity of destiny and common interests.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was born on June 25, 1937. He is the sixth male child of the late Emir Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the tenth Emir of Kuwait.

The deceased lived and was raised in the House of Government, Dasman Palace, and received his education in various Kuwaiti schools, first in Hamada, Sharq, and Al-Naqra schools, then in Al-Sharqiya and Al-Mubarakiya. He was distinguished by his keenness to continue his educational attainment, and this characteristic remained with him later on, and was evident in his encouragement of students at various levels of education, based on His Highness’s vision of the importance of educational attainment, which is considered the basis for the progress and advancement of societies.

He began his political career on February 12, 1962 after assuming the responsibilities of Hawalli Governorate, and was able to transform it into a city bustling with commercial and economic activity.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is considered the true founder of the Ministry of Interior in Kuwait in its modern form.

After assuming the portfolio of the Ministry of Defense on January 26, 1988, he continued to develop work there, both military and civilian, and worked to modernize and develop the Ministry of Defense camps and provide them with modern weapons and machinery.

On April 2, 1991, when the first Kuwaiti government was formed after the war to liberate Kuwait and the return of legitimacy, the deceased assumed the portfolio of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor.

On October 16, 1994, he assumed the position of Deputy Chief of the National Guard, where he left clear imprints on the rearrangement and organization of the National Guard, and achieving harmony and balance between the soldier and the human being.

On October 16, 2003, an Amiri decree was issued appointing the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and on February 7, 2006, Prince Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God have mercy on him, issued an Amiri order recommending Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

On September 29, 2020, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed the reins of government in sisterly Kuwait, succeeding his late brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, becoming the sixteenth ruler of the State of Kuwait.