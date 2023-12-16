Today, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, which continued its comprehensive development path and strengthened its effective presence on the regional and international arenas, passed away today, to the mercy of God Almighty.

The UAE declared mourning for the late great man for a period of 3 days, during which flags will be flown at half-mast on all official departments within the country, embassies and diplomatic missions.

The news of the death of the deceased from Kuwait and the Arab and Islamic nations received great interaction at the official and popular levels in the UAE, reflecting the respect and appreciation that the deceased enjoyed among the leadership and the Emirati people.

The late Emir departed, leaving behind him a long journey in the service of his homeland, nation, and humanity in general. During his reign, Kuwait achieved developmental and economic leaps in various fields, and his wisdom and skill contributed to enhancing stability and prosperity for the brotherly Kuwaiti people.

He was keen – may God have mercy on him – to strengthen the close fraternal ties with the UAE, as he had a strong and distinguished relationship with its wise leadership. During his reign, Emirati-Kuwaiti relations continued to develop in all fields, embodying the strategic partnership that brings together the two brotherly countries and the level of complete coordination between them regarding all Arab issues and developments. And internationalism, based on unity of destiny and common interests.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was born on June 25, 1937. He is the sixth of the male children of the late Emir Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the tenth Emir of Kuwait. The deceased lived and was raised in the House of Government, Dasman Palace, and received his education in various Kuwaiti schools, beginning in Hamada, Sharq, and Al-Naqra schools, then in Al-Sharqiya and Al-Mubarakiya. He was distinguished by his keenness to continue his educational attainment, and this characteristic remained with him later, and was evident in his encouragement of students of knowledge at various stages. Primary, intermediate, secondary and higher education, based on His Highness’s vision of the importance of educational attainment, which is considered the basis for the progress and advancement of societies.

He – may God have mercy on him – began his political career on February 12, 1962 after assuming the responsibilities of Hawalli Governorate. He was able to transform the governorate into a civilized and residential city full of commercial and economic activity.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is considered the true founder of the Ministry of the Interior in the State of Kuwait in its modern form, during his assumption of responsibility for the Ministry over two periods, the first from 1978 to 1988 and the second from 2003 to 2006, recording continuous achievements and achieving “may God bless him and grant him peace.” Quality in the performance of the Ministry of Interior.

After assuming the portfolio of the Ministry of Defense on January 26, 1988, he continued to develop work there, both military and civilian, and worked to modernize and develop the Ministry of Defense camps and provide them with all modern weapons and machinery so that they could carry out their national duty.

On April 2, 1991, when the first Kuwaiti government was formed after the war to liberate Kuwait and the return of legitimacy, the deceased assumed the portfolio of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, where he quickly took many humanitarian decisions to care for widows, orphans, and the elderly.

On October 16, 1994, he assumed the position of Deputy Chief of the National Guard, where he left clear marks for rearranging and organizing the National Guard and achieving harmony and balance between the soldier and the human. He – may God have mercy on him – made great efforts over a period of nine years to achieve his ultimate goal, which is to reach the highest levels and rates in Similar security institutions in the most developed countries in the world. He worked to develop the military system of the National Guard and make it the right arm of the armed forces.

On October 16, 2003, an Amiri decree was issued appointing the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. On February 7, 2006, Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, “may God have mercy on him,” issued an Emiri order recommending Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

On September 29, 2020, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed the reins of government in the sisterly State of Kuwait, succeeding his late brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, becoming the sixteenth ruler of the State of Kuwait.