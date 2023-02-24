Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

More than two years ago from now, specifically on September 30 of the year 2020, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took the constitutional oath before a special session of the Kuwaiti National Assembly as Emir of the country, to succeed the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, pledging to work to protect the security and stability of Kuwait, Preserving its high status and dignity, and guaranteeing the dignity and well-being of its people.

With his assumption of the reins of power, His Highness inaugurated a developmental era, announcing the start of a new historical phase in the process of building and giving through modern development plans that keep pace with the developments of the era and its developments.

During the past two years, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah achieved many achievements and successes, which included various political, economic, social, educational, cultural and health sectors.

On December 5, 2020, the first parliamentary elections were held during the reign of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, less than 3 months after he assumed the reins of power, and in his speech during the opening session of the first elected National Assembly during his reign, he pledged to develop a comprehensive reform program to face all challenges. . His Highness drew a road map for the success of the comprehensive reform program, the main features of which were the effective cooperation between the National Assembly and the government, firmness in applying the law, and giving priority to positive and responsible dialogue that unites and brings together the groups of the Kuwaiti people, and achieves the common national interest. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid special attention to the file of national unity, and on more than one occasion he called for unity and the concerted efforts of all Kuwaitis to overcome challenges and difficulties, stressing that there is no way to overcome challenges and escape from their consequences except with the unity of the Kuwaiti people.

In his speech, during the opening of the supplementary session of the fifteenth legislative term of the National Assembly, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad stressed the necessity of adhering to the constitution, the state of law, and adhering to the established national constants, foremost of which is national unity and cooperation as one family.

His Highness said that our national unity has proven over the years that it is truly our strongest weapon in facing all challenges, dangers and crises.

economic successes

Economically, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sought to stimulate the various economic sectors and develop their products and services, and worked to create competitive investment opportunities. In this regard, Kuwait ranked first in the Arab world and third globally in the value of the assets of the sovereign fund, which rose to 738 billion dollars from 270 billion in 2011, setting a record and unprecedented increase of three times its value in just 10 years.

His Highness was keen to enhance the role of the private sector as one of the tributaries of the national economy, and plays an important role in diversifying sources of income, in addition to his keenness to keep abreast of the successive economic developments in the world in light of the difficulties and challenges the global economy is witnessing.

And in October of 2022, the International Monetary Fund confirmed that Kuwait is heading to achieve the highest jump among the Gulf countries in terms of economic growth this year, which will reach 8.7%, and expected an increase in Kuwait’s financial balance during 2023 by about 23%, compared to 29.1 in 2022, and 16. 3 in 2021.

At the end of 2021, the Statistical Center for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf issued a statistical report that includes the most prominent statistical indicators that reflect the achievements made by the State of Kuwait in its development path, and revealed the high standard of living of citizens and the level of well-being, which is evident in the high level of per capita income. For citizens, in addition to enjoying the latest services in the fields of health, education, communications and economic activities.

Giant development projects

The efforts of the various Kuwaiti sectors continued, under the directives of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to implement many giant development projects, most notably the oil projects, such as the full operation of the environmental fuel project, which enhances Kuwait’s global position in the field of oil refining industry and the production of high-quality oil derivatives that are safer for the environment.

The environmental fuel project serves Kuwait Vision 2035, helps create new job opportunities for Kuwaitis, and contributes effectively to strengthening the Kuwaiti economy by 11.5%. It is also the largest hydrogen production capacity in one location in the world.

In addition to the Al-Zour Refinery project, which is the largest refinery in Kuwait with a refining capacity of 615 thousand barrels per day, and it is one of the largest global oil refining projects, in addition to the LNG import facilities project, which contains two berths prepared to receive the largest LNG carriers in the world.

During the first year of the era of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the oil sector succeeded in achieving many achievements during the year 2021, as the Kuwait Oil Company achieved many successes during this year, including the signing of a number of important contracts for the development of oil and gas production, such as a construction and operation contract. Jurassic Productions Station 4 and 5.

The first marine operation was inaugurated in the port of Al-Zour, and the safe operation of the Strategic Gathering Center 31 began, which contributes to the production of 100,000 barrels of oil, 62.5 million cubic feet of associated gas per day, in addition to 240,000 barrels of treated water, and includes an oil export line. crude, and another gas export line connected to the gas boosting station 132, as well as a third line to export the produced water to the water treatment plant.

Efforts also continued to implement the new passenger terminal project at Kuwait International Airport, which represents a quantum leap in the field of transport in Kuwait, and qualifies it to be a major regional hub in the Middle East.

In the health sector, the establishment and delivery of the vaccination center in Jaber Bridge was completed, work was launched in the IVF unit at Al-Ahmadi Hospital, and the first test-tube baby was born in May 2021.

Youth Care

The youth category received great attention from Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who directed state institutions and agencies to work on caring for young people and qualifying them with the best scientific and academic means, which made Kuwait ranked first in the Arab world and 27th globally in the Youth Development Index for the year 2021 out of 181 countries. . Also in this regard, the State of Kuwait was ranked in the category of very high youth development, which is the highest classification in the world, and this list includes only 34 countries, including Kuwait, Japan and France.

educational boom

The State of Kuwait, during the reign of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is working to prepare rising and promising generations of youth, which is embodied in the Kuwait National Vision (Kuwait 2035), which gives top priority to the development of creative human capital, and is based on a new vision of education based on a holistic and participatory approach. It is not exclusive to the government, but includes all parties, including scientific and research institutions and academic circles, including the private sector. Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, represented His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the Education Transformation Summit held at the headquarters of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, and he said during his speech: “The State of Kuwait is keen to ensure sustainable funding for education, As the percentage of public spending on education in the country is estimated at 12% of total domestic spending, which is one of the highest global rates.

And within the framework of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s keenness to enhance the global competitiveness of his country, Kuwait has achieved advanced positions in several international reports, including its attainment of first place in the world in the index of enrollment in higher education according to the gender gap report for the year 2021.

social progress

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad sought to enhance the social progress that Kuwait is witnessing, which made Kuwait rank first in the Arab world in the Social Progress Index for the year 2021.

This indicator includes 12 components that reflect the extent of the social progress achieved by the Kuwaiti state, which is the realization of basic needs such as food and water security, personal security and health care, as well as the achievement of well-being such as the quality of the environment and access to knowledge and information, in addition to the opportunities available to members of society such as education and personal freedom.

Kuwait ranked first in the world in the index of access to basic water services, and in the index of health care coverage, according to the 2021 Prosperity Report.

Bus march

Before Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed the reins of power on September 30, 2020, His Highness spent a long career serving his country, which spanned over 6 decades. For 25 years, and over the course of 16 years, he worked on developing and modernizing the region, and succeeded in transforming it into a modern civilized province.

On March 19, 1978, he was appointed Minister of Interior, and he remained in this position for 10 years, during which he made an unprecedented quantum leap in the work of the Ministry of Interior and its various sectors.

On January 26, 1988, he was appointed Minister of Defense, and only two years after his appointment as Minister of Defense, Kuwait was subjected to the Iraqi invasion, and he worked to recruit all military and civilian energies through many decisive decisions for the sake of the liberation battle, and he played a major and prominent role in leading the Kuwaiti resistance until it achieved Victory, and the Kuwaitis recovered their lands.

On April 2, 1991, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was appointed Minister of Social Affairs and Labor in the first Kuwaiti government to be formed after the liberation war, and at that time he repeated his famous saying: “I am a soldier who accepts work wherever the Emir of the country puts me.” During his work in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, he made the Many humanitarian decisions to care for widows, orphans, and the elderly, including his decision to establish a special hospital for inmates of care homes, which made many call him the “Human Minister.”

On October 16, 1994, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad held the position of Deputy Chief of the National Guard, and over the course of 9 years, he left clear imprints in this position, most notably the rearrangement and organization of the ranks of the National Guard, and the development of the military system of the National Guard, which became the right arm of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces.

On July 13, 2003, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was appointed for the second time as Minister of Interior, which made observers describe him as the “spiritual father” of the officers and soldiers of the Ministry of Interior, and the founder of the first modern and developed Ministry of Interior in the history of Kuwait.

During his second term in the Ministry of the Interior, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad worked to keep abreast of global security developments, adopted a plan to develop and modernize all security and police sectors, provide material capabilities to upgrade the security level, introduce modern security services, and employ advanced information and technological revolution applications in the work of the various security agencies. He created several departments, most notably the Legal Department, the Department of Mukhtar Affairs, and the Elections Department.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad paid special attention to the fight against terrorism, to the extent that in January 2005 he personally led the confrontation against the terrorists, and was present at the confrontation sites with the aim of eradicating the scourge of terrorism from its roots.

On February 7, 2006, the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued an Emiri decision recommending Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad as Crown Prince, after he touched in his person many good qualities of righteousness, experience and competence, in addition to his patriotic role in building the country and preserving its security and stability.

enhance the efficiency of the army

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad showed great keenness to enhance the efficiency of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces, and considered this one of the top priorities of his era, and was keen to provide all the capabilities and tools necessary for the Kuwaiti Armed Forces to carry out their duty to protect the homeland and defend its soil and people.

And His Highness had said in a speech addressed to the leaders and employees of the Ministry of Defense during his visit to the ministry that we will not be stingy or complacent in providing our army with new weapons and mechanisms, and equipping it with everything it needs to perform its duty to the fullest, and continue working on developing and modernizing methods of training, rehabilitation and preparation in all sectors of the army.

Balanced foreign relations

At the level of foreign policy, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah preserved the principles and values ​​of the long-standing Kuwaiti diplomacy, pursued a balanced and flexible foreign policy, and worked to expand Kuwait’s relations with various countries of the world, based on well-established diplomatic norms represented in respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and adherence to With international legitimacy, maintaining international peace and security, and settling disputes between countries through dialogue and peaceful means, which made Kuwaiti diplomacy maintain its prestigious position, whether at the regional or international level. With regard to Kuwait’s relations at the Gulf and Arab levels, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was keen to continue the channels of coordination and consultation with the leaders of the Gulf and Arab countries in all matters relating to Arab and Gulf issues.

During the reign of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, Kuwait continued its efforts in the fields of providing development assistance to more than 108 countries through its various institutions, most notably the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.