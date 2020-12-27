In an interview with Navbharat Times, Mijan Jafri had said that Navya Naveli is her sister’s best friend. The two are studying together in New York, so she is their best friend. When Navya Naveli and her photo were first photographed by Paparaji, when they both went to see the film, people got confused that both of them are dating each other but in reality they are still single.
Talk about the workfront, Mijan Jaffrey made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Malal’. She was accompanied by Sharmine Shehgal, niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Mijan Jaffrey will now be seen in the film Hungama 2 alongside Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhas.
