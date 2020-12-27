Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli and Javed Jaffrey’s son Mizan Jafri’s alleged relationship is often discussed. Both starkids keep commenting on each other’s posts on social media. Recently Navya Naveli shared a picture. On which Mizan Jaffrey has cometed.

Navya Naveli shared a picture on her Instagram account. In it, she is sitting on the terrace and hiding her face. Commenting on this picture of Navya Naveli, Mijan Jafri wrote, ‘Can you show your face?’ Along with this he has also produced Heart Emoji.

Mijan comment

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Mijan Jafri had said that Navya Naveli is her sister’s best friend. The two are studying together in New York, so she is their best friend. When Navya Naveli and her photo were first photographed by Paparaji, when they both went to see the film, people got confused that both of them are dating each other but in reality they are still single.

Talk about the workfront, Mijan Jaffrey made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Malal’. She was accompanied by Sharmine Shehgal, niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Mijan Jaffrey will now be seen in the film Hungama 2 alongside Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhas.

