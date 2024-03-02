Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 21:00

The responsibility for regulating and supervising the environmental licensing processes for nautical activities and ventures in Brazil may become the responsibility of the Navy, as established by the complementary bill. The text is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

Currently, this task is carried out by environmental agencies. In this way, the project would amend an existing complementary law, from 2011, which defines the powers of the Union, States, Federal District and municipalities in relation to environmental licensing.

According to the proposal, the Navy will be responsible for issuing environmental licenses related to tourism, sports and the nautical economy. The Force will also be responsible for analyzing the licensing of projects located in the coastal zone and pre-defined by Executive act, considering size, polluting potential and nature of the activity or project.

For deputy José Medeiros (PL-MT), author of the proposal, the measure can help to harness the potential of tourism in the country.

Before going to the Plenary, the matter must be analyzed by the Foreign Relations and National Defense committees; of Environment and Sustainable Development; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.