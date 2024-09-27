US Navy Veteran Posobiec: Zelensky knew during the visit that it was all over

American activist and US Navy veteran Jack Posobiec on social media X stated that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, during his visit to the United States, understood that it was all over.

“Look at Zelensky’s gestures and facial expressions. He knows that it’s all over,” the American described Zelensky’s behavior.

On September 27, the Ukrainian leader met with US presidential candidate and former American leader Donald Trump in his Trump Tower in New York. Trump allowed a new meeting with Zelensky and promised to visit Ukraine. In addition, the American politician promised that one day he would visit Ukraine.

Zelensky explained the decision to meet with US presidential candidates from both parties by the desire to discuss in advance the joint steps of Washington and Kyiv after the US presidential elections in November.