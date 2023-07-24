Matamoros, Tamaulipas.- In a series of attacks to gunshotswhich were repelled, elements of the Navy of mexicokilled 10 peopleand seized weapons and vehiclesin the state of Tamaulipas.

In a bulletin dated Saturday, July 22, the Secretary of the Navy reports that “yesterday” (that is, on Friday) Marines from the First Naval Zone, based in matamoroson land and air surveillance tours, in various events, were attacked in the vicinity of the ejido Emiliano Zapatain the municipality of Hermoso Valley, Tamaulipasattacks that were repelled.

In a first event, naval personnel were attacked at gunshots and then too they opened firekilling several people (apparently a total of sevenbut it is not specified in the bulletin).

Then They seized long weapons, a pick-up truck with United States license plates, and tactical equipment. diverse. Those killed carried weapons and tactical equipment.

In a second fact, the marineduring the establishment of the corresponding security perimeter, in the vicinity of the ejido Expansion Los Vergelessuffered a second assault, and when responding, killed two criminals. See also Sinaloa deputies elect 16 plurinominal child deputies by insulation

secured a pick-up type vehicle with plates of the State of Nuevo León, long weapons, chargers, ammunition and tactical gear diverse.

In a third event, in the vicinity of the common soldieran abandoned one was found pick up truck with craft armorwhich presented bullet impactsand had inside a long gun and a charger stocked.

Finally, in a fourth event, during land patrols on foot by naval personnel, in the vicinity of the Ejido Enlargement Vergelesthere was a new attack on gunshots, by a person who was hidden in the undergrowth. The marine they shot her down, then secured a long gun and a stocked magazine.

Total, three pick up vehicles were insureddiverse weapons, chargers, ammunition and tactical gearwhich was made available to the corresponding authorities in Matamoros, for the integration of the corresponding investigation folder, details the semar.

The semar confirmed that 10 alleged lawbreakers were killed in these facts.

They report shooting with 10 dead this Sunday

According to data from the news outlet El Mañana, this sunday july 23 at dawnwere reported various clashes between members of the Mexican Navy and armed civilians in San Fernandowhich left a balance of nine men and one woman dead. See also The FBI investigates the kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico

Authorities also seized two trucks, weapons and tactical equipment, it adds.

People say that marines they were of patrollingwhen gunmen fired at them, and the sailors responded to the assault; this occurred in a chase between the ejidos Alfredo V. Bonfil and Emiliano Zapata.

In all, there were nine men and one woman deadafter the exchange of bullets.

The marine they secured a gmc sierra pickup and one Ford F-250 Super DutyAK-47 and AR-15 rifles, pistols, bulletproof vests and ammunition.