Dramatic scenes in the Gulf of Thailand. A naval ship capsized in a storm. 31 people are missing, there is at least one dead.

Bangkok – A serious shipwreck occurred in the Gulf of Thailand late Sunday evening local time. The HTMS Sukhothai, a ship of the Thai Navy, was caught in a storm and sank. A large part of the 106 members of the ship’s crew could be saved, like the Bangkok Post reported with reference to the Navy. However, 31 people are still missing.

75 people have been rescued from the water, three of them are seriously injured. The Navy also reported one fatality. However, the person probably does not belong to the crew of the HTMS Sukhothai, but comes from another ship that sank during the night of the storm. Further details are not yet known. Thai Navy frigates and helicopters launched a widespread search for the 31 missing crew members.

The ship was patrolling off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province when it was caught in the storm. The HTMS Sukhothai sank around 11:30 p.m. local time, a spokesman for the navy said. At the time, it was about 37 kilometers off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The sea storm triggered such high waves that the ship had a strong list. The corvette tilted about 60 degrees to starboard, allowing water to enter. There was a power failure and the main engine failed. The crew had finally lost control of the ship. The HTMS Sukhothai continued to tip sideways and went under. Videos published by the Navy on social networks show the dramatic scenes during the accident.

The ship was, according to the Bangkok Post Made in the USA and has been in service since 1987. It was equipped for air defense, naval battles and anti-submarine operations. According to a Navy general, the ship should be recovered and examined. The ocean at the scene of the accident is said to be about 40 meters deep. (vfi)