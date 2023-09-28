Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/27/2023 – 22:47

Military personnel from the Brazilian Navy working in Operation Ágata seized, this Tuesday (26), around 1.3 tons of skank (a type of high purity marijuana) and 90.78 kilos of cocaine base paste on a vessel region on the Solimões River. The seizure occurred near the city of Fonte Boa (AM).

Two suspects were arrested and handed over to the Civil Police. The seized material will be sent to the Federal Police in Manaus.

According to the Navy, the drug was passed on to the suspects by a Colombian-flagged vessel, which had left the city of Leticia, Colombia, bound for La Pedrera. The Colombian vessel was approached by the military, but nothing was found.

To find the drugs, dogs trained to recognize narcotics were used and a narcotest kit was used to detect illicit substances.

Operation Ágata aims to repress cross-border and environmental crimes in the border area. A hospital assistance ship is also part of the operation, which provides medical and dental assistance to communities along the banks of the Japurá River.