Ten years after they found and killed Osama bin Laden, the Navy SEALs The United States are undergoing a major transition to enhance leadership and expand their capabilities as commandos to better combat threats from world powers such as China and Russia.

The new plan reduce SEAL platoon numbers by up to 30% and increased in size to make teams more lethal and capable of dealing with complex maritime and submarine adversaries. And there will be a new and intensive selection process of the elite warriors of the Navy, to have higher quality leaders after the scandals that shook the force and that included accusations of murder, sexual assault and drug use.

Rear Admiral Hugh Howard, the top SEAL commander, laid out his plans in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press. He said the Navy’s special operations forces have focused on counterterrorism operations, but they must now begin to evolve. beyond of those missions. In the past two decades, many fought in the deserts of Iraq and the mountains of Afghanistan. Now focus on go back to sea.

That decision reflects the Pentagon’s overall strategy to prioritize China and Russia, which are increasing rapidly. the number of troops of their armies and trying to expand their influence around the world. US defense officials believe that two decades of war against militants and extremists have depleted resources, causing the United States to lose ground versus Moscow and Beijing.

The counterterrorism fight had its benefits, as it allowed SEALs to hone their skills in developing intelligence networks and searching and hitting targets, said Howard, who heads the Naval Special Warfare Command, which comprises SEALs and crews. of combat ships of special warfare. “A lot of these things are transferable, but now we have to push ourselves to operate against similar threats.”

As a result, Howard is adding personnel to the SEAL platoons to bolster their combat capabilities. cyberwar, electronic warfare and unmanned systems, honing your skills to gather information and deceive and defeat the enemy.

“We are pushing ourselves to evolve and understand what are the gaps in our capacity and what is our true ability to survive in the face of threats” posed by global competitors, he said.

Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the goal is to better integrate SEALs into the missions of the Navy at sea.

“As the Navy’s Special Warfare community increasingly returns to its maritime roots, its greater integration across the Fleet – above, below, and in the sea – will unequivocally enhance our unique maritime capabilities to help us compete and win against any opponent, “Gilday said.

Increasing the size of SEAL platoons will add high-tech capabilities. And reducing the number of units will allow Howard to rid the force of toxic leaders and be more selective when choosing commanders. This decision is a direct result of the weakening of character that Navy officers have seen within the force.

In recent years, SEALs have been embroiled in a series of high-profile scandals. One of the best known was the arrest of the chief of special operations of the Navy, Edward gallagher, on war crimes charges that included the murder of a captive ISIS militant and assassination attempts in shootings against civilians during a 2017 deployment to Iraq.

Gallagher was acquitted of all charges except one, posing for photos with the dead captive. A jury recommended that he be demoted, reducing his pension and benefits when he was about to retire. But President Donald Trump stepped in and ordered that Gallagher be allowed to retire without losing his SEAL status.

In 2019, a platoon of SEAL team was withdrawn from Iraq amid allegations of sexual assault. Members of the SEAL 10 team were involved in cocaine use and tampering with drug screening studies. And Navy SEAL Adam Matthews was sentenced to one year in military prison for his role in the death of an Army Green Beret in Africa in 2017 as a result of hazing.

Navy chiefs were also upset when the SEALs abandoned their “quiet professional” ethos, going public with their involvement in the raid into Pakistan during which Bin Laden, the al Qaeda leader responsible for planning the attacks on September 11, was killed. September.

Two SEALs they wrote books about the mission, prompting a reprimand from the Naval Special Warfare Commander at the time, Rear Admiral Brian Losey.

“A fundamental tenet of our ethics is ‘I do not publicize the nature of my work, nor do I seek recognition for my actions,'” he said.

Since taking command last September, Howard has contacted the Army and Marine Corps for ideas on how to improve the selection of commando forces and evaluate them as they advance through the ranks. Almost immediately, he instituted a “double-blind” process for interviewing candidates used by the Army, so that neither side is influenced by seeing the other.

In addition, it is intensifying the selection process with more psychological evaluations to assess personality traits. And it is expanding other evaluations made by subordinates and peers of test candidates.

This deepening of the evaluation, Howard said, will extend to all ranks and help leaders better understand the character of each member of the weapon.

The process, he said, will provide more feedback to individuals so that they can improve and will also help senior managers place commanders on the right teams.

In some cases, Howard said, Seafarers who had already gone through the initial selection of SEALs had to go through the new process again. Not all they did so well the second time.

“We saw that some of the officers who got a medium score are officers that I thought would have gotten a much higher score,” he said.

