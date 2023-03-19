The Navy informed, through a note, that the fire that reached the main building of the Command was quickly fought and there were no injuries. The fire started this Saturday morning, the 18th, around 6:10 am, on the 6th floor of the building located on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

According to the note, the building was quickly evacuated and the Fire Department put out the fire in less than an hour. “There were no casualties and material damage was small,” the Navy said.

The site hit by the flames is already undergoing expertise. “The other administrative measures will be taken in a timely manner”, said the corporation.