Deivid Luiz Monteiro Ferreira was found about 200 km from the coast; had severe hypothermia

The Navy confirmed on Sunday night (June 18, 2023) that it had rescued another 1 of the 8 crew members of a vessel that sank on Friday (June 16), about 40 km off the coast of Garopaba, on the south coast of Santa Catherine. The 6th crew member of the fishing boat “BP Safadi Seif” was rescued alive, as were the other 5 found the night before. According to the Navy, Deivid Luiz Monteiro Ferreira had severe hypothermia and was about 200 km from the coast. He was taken to Hospital Celso Ramos, in downtown Florianópolis.