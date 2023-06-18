Another 3 people are still missing; fishing vessel sank after tropical cyclone hits southern region of country

The Navy reported having rescued 5 of the 8 crew members of a vessel that sank on Friday (June 16, 2023) about 40 km off the coast of Garopaba, on the south coast of Santa Catarina. According to the Captaincy of Ports in Santa Catarina, the victims who were on the fishing vessel “BP Safadi Seif” were found floating on top of a raft and in good health. The search for the other 3 people continues this Sunday (June 18).