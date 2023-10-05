Home page politics

From: Lisa Martina Klein

Split

German submarines of the 212 A class, the successor will be the 212 CD (Common Design) version. © impress picture/Imago

To provide deterrence in the North and Baltic Seas, especially underwater, the Navy is specifically relying on drones and artificial intelligence and is strengthening its ability to hunt submarines.

There were many warm words at the ceremonial firing start at Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in Kiel in mid-September. The Class 212 CD submarine, a German-Norwegian procurement cooperation, is now in series production. It is the first time that two navies from northern European countries have purchased identical submarines.

There will initially be six submarines, four for the Royal Norwegian Navy and two for the German Navy. And Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is already thinking loudly about buying four to six more submarines.

The boats are 74 meters long, ten meters wide, 13 meters high and armed with torpedoes – and have the option of being equipped with the “Interactive Defense and Attack System for Submarines” (IDAS) for self-defense. For the first time, submerged submarines would be able to attack helicopters used to hunt submarines.

The diamond-shaped hull reduces the submarines’ sound signature by 60 percent, making them more difficult to locate than the U 212 A class, on whose system they are based. The U 212 CD is equipped with a new type of command and weapon deployment system that enables better networking with allied units. Artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned units will play a role primarily in situational awareness and reconnaissance.

New focus of operations requires new skills

The use of synergies, AI, connectivity, drones: The U 212 CD represents much of what will define the naval forces in the next decade. The ordered submarines should be available to the German Navy from 2032 and 2034 – by then their focus of operations will have definitely changed.

Less crisis management in the Horn of Africa or the Mediterranean, more deterrence in the North Atlantic, the Arctic Ocean, the Arctic and the North and Baltic Seas. But most importantly, with the increasing likelihood that critical underwater infrastructure will become the target of hybrid attacks, there is a need for credible deterrence beneath the water’s surface.

The Navy also has to prepare for increasingly powerful weapon systems, some of which are difficult to counteract. Russia says it is already equipping its nuclear-powered submarines with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Since the threat in combat would increase as a result of this technical development, the already scarce personnel in the Bundeswehr, and in the Navy in particular, would have to be protected even better – or, ideally, not deployed at all.

The Inspector of the Navy, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack, therefore wants to rely on unmanned systems in the next decade, as he writes in his concept “Course Marine 2035+” (formerly Target Image Marine 2035+) published in March.

The “underwater sea warfare” capability also receives a lot of attention – also with the help of unmanned systems. The U 212 CD will be supplemented by up to six “large unmanned underwater vehicles”. These drones are intended to be used for reconnaissance. This is new, they were not included in the planning that the inspector made up to 2031. Until then, eight U 212 CDs were planned – but without unmanned units.

Submarine hunting should be strengthened again

A similar picture emerges with maritime patrol aircraft. According to the concept, there will be eight P-8A Poseidon fighter aircraft, equipped with torpedoes for submarine hunting or Harpoon guided missiles. Since the procurement of five Poseidons took place in 2021, they will probably be at the naval aviators in Nordholz as early as 2024/2025. These P-8A Poseidons will also be supported by six drones, which were not even included in the planning until 2031. The drones are not only intended to provide reconnaissance, but also to be used in naval warfare and armed accordingly.

It is unclear whether this suggests that the Poseidons are more than an interim solution until the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Weapon System (MAWS) project is realized – the MAWS is still mentioned in the concept. The project is considered to be at risk because Germany decided on the Poseidons in 2021 in order to be able to say goodbye to the error-prone P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft more quickly. France rejected this decision and no longer believes in the realization of the project with Germany. The MAWS, if it comes into being, should form the basis for the reconnaissance, surveillance and situational reporting of large sea areas above and below water and be used for submarine reconnaissance and combat.

Drones in the air and on the seabed

The submarine hunting capability of surface units has been neglected in recent decades. After the last Class 122 frigate was decommissioned last year, the Class 126 frigate is now reintroducing ships with explicit submarine hunting capabilities in the North Sea and North Atlantic. The financing of four of the six planned frigates from the special fund has been decided; the first one will be received by the Navy in 2028, followed by the others in 2030, 2031 and 2032.

The on-board helicopter NH-90 MRFH Sea Tiger, which can hunt submarines together with the Frigate 126, among other things, will also be supported by unmanned units. The concept does not indicate how many on-board helicopters will be needed from 2035. According to the current plan, there should be 31 from 2031, supplemented by ten drones. The 2035+ plan now includes up to 22 drones.

Mine countermeasures also fall into the category of underwater naval warfare. It is one of the so-called 3-D activities: dirty, dangerous, difficult. In the future, mine defense will increasingly be controlled from mother ships and carried out by unmanned plug-and-play systems. According to the concept, the Navy would need up to twelve such mine countermeasure platforms; the number of unmanned systems is still unclear.