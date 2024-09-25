Marcos Cavalcanti allegedly posted a photo of the plane in a WhatsApp group that landed in Rio, while he was in Belém (PA); the captain called on TRF-1 to reverse the decision

THE Navy punished sea captain (rank equivalent to colonel) Marcos Roberto Cavalcanti Sales for releasing images of the North American F-35 fighter jet, which had landed in Rio in May 2024 after a problem with the fuel reading.

Captain Sales was punished with a downgrade (a type of grade that each officer receives). He was transferred to the Command of the 7th Naval District. With the reduction in his evaluation, he will not be able to be promoted to admiral — one of the highest positions in the Navy.

According to Captain Sales’ defense, the soldier was in Belém (PA), accompanied by Admiral Giovani Corrêa, when he received images via WhatsApp of the plane that made an emergency landing in Rio. He allegedly forwarded the photos.

The Navy interpreted that the officer’s attitude contravened counterintelligence rules because the photo was a “sensitive material”.

Captain Sales’ lawyers asked Admiral Giovani to open an investigation into the case, which was reportedly rejected. An attempt to appeal to the Navy commander, Commander Marcos Sampaio Oslen, also failed.

The captain punished by the Navy therefore activated the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) to reverse the decision. Recently, the Force requested that the case be processed in secret because it involves a matter of national security.

THE Poder360 contacted the Navy via email to ask if it would like to comment on the case of Captain Sales. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.