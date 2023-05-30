At yesterday’s press conference, the mayor gerardo vargasaddressed the issue of operations and on flights of helicopter gunships of the Mexican Navy which took place over the weekend in The strongand clarified that here in Ahome there was no special operation, that there is peace of mind.

Before, to confirm this information, he had spoken with the rear admiral commander of the Marine Sectorin the meeting of the security table, and for the Ahomenses to have confidence and feel more secure, he added that the armed forces, both SEDENA as the Marine They constantly monitor strategic points in the municipality and the region and help police corporations to protect security, because they have a greater capacity to confront organized crime.

Some Mochitenses sighted the helicopters on Saturday afternoon but the overflights were only in transit to El Fuerte, where they carried out the operational that caught the attention of the people and that had a profuse diffusion in the local and national media.

Potpourri. The meeting held over the weekend on rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña and the governor, Ruben Rocha, The confrontation that exists between the state authorities and the leaders and former leaders of the university did not abate, on the contrary, it escalated when it became known that also during the two years of the pandemic Chicken purchases were made for about 30 million pesos from a grocery store for which reason a complaint was filed against the former rector Juan Eulogio Guerra.

Also in the weekly conference, the governor supported by the secretary of government, Enrique Inzunzaclarified that there is already a criterion of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation that confirms that universities must be accountable, that is, be audited because autonomy only applies to academic and administrative freedom.

Meanwhile, the former rector and leader of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuén, accused from the government and congress to be the one who maintains a maximum in the UASdeclared that he is living a political marathon of resistance to the attacks and insults against him and his family but that he will resist because he is clean.

He accuses that by leaking information to the media about the alleged irregularities and corruption, due process is being violated and that he hopes that in the end they will apologize when they exonerate him.

AID. Councilor Carlos Valle Saracho yesterday received and assisted a group of settlers from the Cirilo Mena neighborhood who were dispossessed of their plots and their homes demolished and set on fire and offered them that they will receive legal advice to recover them, as well as logistical and material support. He is recognized as one of the councilors of the current council that does the most social work..

“SUPER WEIGHT”. Once again, the Mexican super peso gained ground against the dollar, which was quoted yesterday at 17.55.

BYE BYE. It was published yesterday in Official Journal of the Federation the decree that disappears the Financiera Nacional de Desarrollo.

