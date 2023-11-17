Friday, November 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Navy | Flag Admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen as Navy Commander

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Navy | Flag Admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen as Navy Commander

Tiilikainen, born in 1965, currently works as the commander of the General Staff.

President Sauli Niinistö has been ordered by the flag admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen Commander of the Navy from the beginning of next year.

Tiilikainen, born in 1965, currently works as the commander of the General Staff. He has previously served, among other things, as Chief of Staff of the Navy, Director of the Naval Academy, and Head of Department at the Naval Staff. He was promoted to flag admiral in 2019.

At the same time, the President ordered Brigadier General Vesa Valtonen As commander of the General Staff.

Flag Admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen. Picture: Sa-Kuva / Magazine photo

#Navy #Flag #Admiral #Tuomas #Tiilikainen #Navy #Commander

See also  Judgments | The one who fell in love on the Esplanade was found not guilty
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
LIVE Formula 1 | Max Verstappen is not yet close to top time, Fernando Alonso is pushing the limit

LIVE Formula 1 | Max Verstappen is not yet close to top time, Fernando Alonso is pushing the limit

Recommended

No Result
View All Result