Navy | Flag Admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen as Navy Commander

Tiilikainen, born in 1965, currently works as the commander of the General Staff.

President Sauli Niinistö has been ordered by the flag admiral Tuomas Tiilikainen Commander of the Navy from the beginning of next year.

Tiilikainen, born in 1965, currently works as the commander of the General Staff. He has previously served, among other things, as Chief of Staff of the Navy, Director of the Naval Academy, and Head of Department at the Naval Staff. He was promoted to flag admiral in 2019.

At the same time, the President ordered Brigadier General Vesa Valtonen As commander of the General Staff.