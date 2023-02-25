One day after docking at the port of São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, the Multipurpose Aerodromo Ship (NAM) Atlântico began to provide care to the region’s population in its field hospital, built inside the ship. At almost the same time, but two hours away from the port, another Navy field hospital began operating this Friday, the 24th, on Juquehy beach, a region heavily affected by the rains.

“There we have orthopedists, general practitioners, traumatologists and emergency physicians. There are around 25 health professionals working in that location”, said frigate captain André Castelo, delegate of the Port Authority of São Sebastião.

The official explained that, almost a week after the heavy rains that hit the region, the type of service sought by the population has changed a little. Instead of injuries, the search has been to treat illnesses that came as a consequence of the tragedy.

“After this calamity, other pathologies come, such as a cold or diarrhea. Now we are checking these needs. Therefore, I ask the population to look both for our field hospital in Juquehy, and also to come to our port of São Sebastião on the Navio Aeródromo Multipurpose Atlântico”, he declared.

medical complex

As it is a multipurpose vessel – which allows it to act both as a warship and in humanitarian actions -, the NAM Atlântico has a medical complex equipped with an operating room, x-ray, laboratory, emergency care beds, infirmary and also dental care, as well as a well-stocked pharmacy.

In São Sebastião, this structure of the ship is being put in place to provide complementary care to the field hospital. This Friday afternoon, a girl with a suspected dislocated shoulder and who received the first care at the provisional structure was sent for an x-ray examination at the complex.

Despite having traveled to the coast of São Paulo to help care for victims of the rains, NAM Atlântico provides assistance to civilians whenever necessary. Not long ago, while sailing along the Brazilian coast, the Atlantic was triggered by a cruise ship due to an emergency with a 90-year-old female passenger on board. It can also provide support whenever there is an incident with nearby vessels.