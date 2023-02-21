Action was in partnership with the Ministry of Ports and Airports, Government of São Paulo, Santos City Hall and private initiative

A navy company, in partnership with the Ministry of Ports and Airports, the Government of São Paulo and the Municipality of Santos (SP), delivered this Monday (20.Feb.2023) around 40 tons of donations to the people affected by the heavy rains that hit municipalities on the north coast of São Paulo in recent days.

According to the Santos City Hall, the donations were sent from Cais da Marinha, in the Port of Santos, towards the city of São Sebastião, one of the most affected by the rain. Food, water, and cleaning and hygiene products were donated.

The initiative also involved private companies ecoport, BTPEldorado and Terracom.

The storm that hit the coast of São Paulo caused landslides, roadblocks and at least 40 deaths, according to information updated by the São Paulo government at 6:19 pm this Monday (Feb 20); 766 people are homeless (in public or private shelters), and 1,730 are displaced (in the homes of relatives).

Watch the Navy action (26s):

through your profile on Twitter, the Navy shared images of the action. See below:

ARMY PERFORMANCE

The Army mobilized 450 soldiers and 6 helicopters for rescue action on the north coast of São Paulo after the region was hit by heavy rains at the end of the week.

The rescue operation also includes the participation of engineers from the 2nd Army Engineering Battalion, located in Pindamonhangaba (SP).

“We are immersed here, coordinating together with the government and other structures a joint cooperation effort so that we can provide an immediate response to the population”said General Pedro Celso Coelho Montenegro, acting commander of the CMSE (Southeastern Military Command) to the Power360.

The helicopters are being used to transport police and firefighters to places that are difficult to access, and to rescue people who are stranded.

The rescue action is an integrated operation by the Ministry of Defence, Army, São Paulo Fire Department, São Paulo State Military Police and Civil Defense.

KNOW HOW TO HELP

O Social Fund of Caraguatatuba receives donations of cleaning, hygiene, drinking water and clothing material. According to the Fund, the cleaning items most in need are a 60-liter garbage bag, detergent, 70% alcohol, disinfectant, chlorine, powdered soap, sponge, broom, squeegee, floor cloth and 10-liter hygiene bucket are toothpaste and toothbrush and soap.

Donations are received at the Municipal Sports Center, located at Avenida José Herculano, 50 – Jardim Britânia.

O São José dos Campos Social Fund There are collection points for those who want to help. Items such as mattresses, beds, sofas and appliances must be delivered either to the Distribution Center or via WhatsApp (12) 99633-6786.

O Social Fund of São Sebastião receives donations at the Fund’s headquarters, located at Rua Capitão Luiz Soares, 33, in the city center, and at the municipal offices of the Department of Public Services.

The mayor of São Sebastião (SP), Felipe Augusto (PSDB), asked on his Instagram profile for help to victims of the rain. He published a photo requesting the donation of drinking water, non-perishable food, cleaning materials, clothes, bedding, and children’s and adult diapers.

See below the publication of, Felipe Augusto, mayor of São Sebastião:

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains recorded on the coast of São Paulo left at least 40 dead until late Monday (20.Feb.2023). Among the victims are a 9-month-old baby and a 7-year-old girl. The state government reported that there are 1,730 people displaced and 766 homeless.

The municipality of São Sebastião is one of the hardest hit. the federal government already recognized summarily the request for a state of emergency.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), flew over the region with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB). Aircraft support was announced for to help transporting firefighters to isolated areas because of the rains.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was in the municipality of São Sebastião on Monday (20.Feb) and also flew over the affected areas by helicopter before the meeting to announce measures to minimize the destruction caused by the rains on the coast of São Paulo. He was accompanied by the ministers:

France announced that the Port of Santos released R$ 2 million at the request of President Lula. The money will be distributed to affected municipalities and to the state government to help victims of the rains.