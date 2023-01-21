The Brazilian Navy determined the removal of the aircraft carrier that was off the coast of Pernambuco and that could cause severe environmental risks. The vessel was prohibited from approaching Brazilian ports and must remain in deeper waters. A frigate and an ocean support vessel will accompany the tow.

The Brazilian Maritime Authority reported that the Turkish company, owner of the São Paulo airfield vessel, “did not adopt the necessary measures to keep the hull safe in the indicated maritime area”, around 46 km from the Brazilian coast.

The Navy also carried out an inspection of the hull and found a “severe degradation of buoyancy and stability conditions”. Furthermore, the hull does not have insurance, nor a contract for mooring and repair, and the payment made to the contractor to carry out the towing was interrupted about two months ago.

The aircraft carrier’s hull had been purchased by the Turkish shipyard in a bid concluded in 2021. The company would recycle the hull in Turkey.

It turns out that, while it belonged to the French National Navy, in the 1990s, 55 tons of asbestos, a toxic and carcinogenic substance, were removed from the aircraft carrier. Due to possible residues, in August last year, the Turkish environmental authority decided to cancel the authorization to receive the ship.

Upon returning to Brazil, the Navy identified the damage to the vessel and determined the maintenance of insurance coverage and the presentation of a contract for mooring and repair, which has not yet been done.

