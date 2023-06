Navy Day colored the Morin promenade in La Spezia with the Italian flag. From the early hours of the day, the solemn ceremony attracted citizens and tourists to the Italy Pier. It all started with the launch of four paratroopers who landed in the waters in front of the stage. Then it was the turn of F35 and Av8B. The aircrafts whizzed over the skies of the city, offering a show to all those present.Video by Daniele Izzo



01:15