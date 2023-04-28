The Official Gazette of this Thursday (27) published the invitation to tender for the Navy. The event will have 42 vacancies and the notices can be read here. The distribution of vacancies by areas will be:

medicine (25 posts);

dentistry (4);

nursing (1);

pharmacy (1);

physiotherapy (1);

nutrition (1);

engineering (4);

administration, accounting or economics (5).

Registration can be done via the website.

Registration for those interested in the vacancies can be made on the Navy career page between June 7th and 25th. The registration fee is R$ 140 and the tests will take place on August 27th.

Successful candidates will undergo a training course.

All those approved will take a training course at the Almirante Wandenkolk Instruction Center (Ciaw), in the city of Rio de Janeiro (RJ). During the training period, which lasts an average of 34 weeks, recruits receive R$9,000, in addition to a uniform, food and medical, dental, psychological, social and religious assistance.

After graduation, the remuneration of the military rises to approximately R$12,000, according to the Armed Forces salary table.