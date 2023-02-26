Decision contradicts recommendation of the US embassy in Brazil that military vessels were not received

The Navy command authorized the visit of 2 Iranian warships to the port of Rio de Janeiro (RJ) starting this Sunday (26.Feb.2023), even after the United States government opposed the permission, which was expressed by the country’s ambassador to Brazil, Elizabeth Bagley.

The authorization, signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy, Vice Admiral Carlos Eduardo Horta Arentz, was published in the Official Diary of the Union on Friday (Feb 24) and is valid until March 4. Here’s the full of the dispatch (46 KB).

On Feb. 15, Bagley said the United States was watching the movement of Iranian ships with concern. He stated that, although Brazil has sovereignty to decide, no country should authorize the anchorage of vessels.

“These ships have in the past facilitated illicit trade and terrorist activities and have had UN sanctions. [Organização das Nações Unidas]. Brazil is a sovereign country, but we strongly believe that these ships should not dock anywhere”, the ambassador told journalists in Brasília.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had vetoed the request for the military ships “Iris Makran” and “Iris Dena” to dock in the port of Rio de Janeiro on the eve of the meeting with its US counterpart, Joe Biden. Previously, however, it had already authorized the procedure – from 23 to 30 January. Here’s the full of the dispatch (63 KB).

The order also mentions that the crew of the vessels will be subject to current health standards “in accordance with the epidemiological conditions at the time of the visit”.. Authorizations are granted by the Navy, but discussed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the countries involved.