Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 11:15

This Friday, the 10th, the Navy and the Federal Police intercepted and seized, 363 kilometers off the coast of Salvador (BA), a sailing ship with more than 2 tons of hashish, according to PF estimates. Four crew members were arrested.

The sailboat “KIEL” with the seized marijuana is being towed to the Aratu Naval Base, in Salvador, with docking scheduled for Sunday, 12th, according to the Navy.

Paraná

Also this Friday, the 10th, during the early hours of the morning, the Navy participated in a coordinated action with the Special Maritime Police Unit of the Federal Police and the Army, which resulted in the seizure of 165 kg of marijuana in the Paraná River, at the height of Foz do Iguaçu. The Navy occupied the Itaipu lake, forcing criminals to drain the drugs across the Paraná River, where the Army and Federal Police were located.

Since November 1, the Navy has expanded its presence in conjunction with the Federal Police in Guanabara Bay (RJ), Sepetiba Bay (RJ), in the maritime accesses to the Port of Santos (SP) and in Lake Itaipu (in border between Brazil and Paraguay).