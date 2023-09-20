Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/19/2023 – 21:32

The Brazilian Navy and the Federal Police (PF) seized 3.62 tons of cocaine this Tuesday (19), on the coast of Pernambuco. It was the largest drug seizure made in the Brazilian sea, according to the Navy.

The action is part of Operation “Ágata Nordeste”, which combats cross-border and environmental crimes.

According to the Navy, the 500-ton patrol ship approached the PALMARES 1 vessel, where the drugs were found, and which was destined for Africa. There were five crew members on board, who were arrested for international drug trafficking and association with drug trafficking. Penalties for crimes can reach 35 years in prison, according to the Federal Police.

The vessel was towed by the patrol vessel to the Port of Recife. The action took place 18 nautical miles from Recife, approximately 33 kilometers.

“Yesterday morning (18), a Brazilian Navy ship was called and a Federal Police team embarked in Natal. The ship left towards the coast of Recife to carry out an interdiction operation on a vessel that had illicit drug trafficking on board this morning”, informed captain of Mar e Guerra João Batista, commander of the Maritime Operations Center of the Navy of Rio de Janeiro. Brazil.

The Navy highlights that the Brazilian maritime and river operational environment has 5.7 million km² of maritime area, called the Blue Amazon, and 64 thousand kilometers of waterway network. “This immense area is a gateway for national and international trade, significantly driving the Brazilian economy. However, it is also an environment for various threats such as illegal fishing, smuggling and drug trafficking”, says the note.

Water protection is carried out by the Blue Amazon Management System, created by the Navy, and which brings together several federal agencies, such as PF, Ibama, Federal Revenue and Petrobras.