Intelligence whistleblower David Grusch recently caused a stir: The US government is keeping UFO discoveries under wraps. His questionable claims are now receiving support.

Washington DC – Claims of mysterious flying devices have been making the rounds for years. Anyone who claims to have seen such an unidentified flying object (UFO for short) often sees it as supposed evidence of extraterrestrial life. However, there is no evidence of this to date. According to an ex-secret service employee, this is probably only because they are kept away from the public.

Retired Navy Admiral Tim Gallaudet reiterates the US whistleblower's bold UFO claims, which sparked media coverage in the summer of 2023. Under former US President Donald Trump, Gallaudet headed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In an interview with the US TV channel NewsNation He explained that he was convinced of the theses based on his experiences in the military and in the government.

Are UFOs hidden from the public? Ex-secret service agent testifies in US Congress

On June 26, 2023, former intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch stated at a hearing of the National Security Subcommittee in the US Capitol in Washington DC that the US government has had a top secret UFO research program for decades. Accordingly, she is even in possession of extraterrestrial partial fragments – i.e. UFOs. As Grusch testified under oath, intact vehicles were even found.

The former intelligence officer's statement was strongly doubted publicly and his credibility was questioned. He only heard second-hand about the program in question, in which crashed UFOs were recovered and then reconstructed (UAP recovery and reverse engineering program). However, he was denied access, which is why he filed a whistleblower complaint.

Navy Rear Admiral (ret.) Tim Gallaudet. Next to it is a still image from a video published by the US Department of Defense in 2021: An unidentified flying object that was spotted by US Navy pilots Fravor and Dietrich in 2004. © Imago images/dpa/US Department of Defense

However, ex-Navy Admiral Gallaudet now supports the dubious statement: Opposite NewsNation He not only advocated believing Grusch's claims based on his own experiences. He is also certain that there have been efforts within the US government to cover up UFO sightings by members of the military.

“Are visited by non-human intelligence”: Ex-Navy admiral reiterates UFO claims

His experience in the military and government convinced him that something was going on: “We are being visited by a non-human intelligence, with technology that we don't really understand, and with intentions that we don't understand either.” . The former military officer further explained, “One of my military duties was as the Navy's chief meteorologist at the time when the Orion Artemis 1 (a US spacecraft) encountered the UAP (UFO) off the US East Coast.”

Gallaudet said in NewsNation-Interview: “I now learn that they took place in training airspace and almost led to mid-air collisions.” But according to Gallaudet, the Navy “did nothing about it.” The ex-admiral continued: “Then they withdrew this email from my computer from the secret network. “We are still trying to learn more about this technology and it could give us an advantage in any military conflict.” This is a good reason “not to disclose the nature of the technology.” Gallaudet was probably never in government while he was working According to several media reports, it was part of a UFO program.

Pentagon denies UFO statements by David Grusch

“I think that we don't want to release and publish all of the technology that we've recovered in the foreseeable future. However, I think it is time for us to disclose that we are in contact with non-human intelligence, that is what needs to be communicated to the public,” he explained.

Grusch's statement in But June in the US Congress brought new weight into the discussion about extraterrestrial life forms. Because Grusch also explained that not only non-human biological substances had been recovered from aborted spaceships. But he also claimed that there might have been a shoot-down – and that people might have been harmed so that the truth about UFOs would not come to light.

The Pentagon denies former intelligence official Grusch's statements about an alleged secret recovery program. Several US media outlets report this unanimously. Sean Kirkpatrick, head of the Pentagon's Office of UFO Investigations, even described Grusch's comments as “insulting.” There is no credible evidence of such programs. Numerous experts, such as astrophysicist and author Adam Frank from the University of Rochester, were also skeptical about this. Such claims are often made without evidence.

Aliens, UFOs and Area 51: Belief in aliens is widespread in the USA

Grusch received support before the US subcommittee from ex-fighter pilot David Fravor. During a maneuver in 2004, the former captain of an aviation squadron captured a UFO with the targeting system of his fighter jet and captured it on camera. “There’s a whole fleet of them,” he can be heard in the video clip he recorded. The alleged UFO sighting is now also known as the TicTac UFO, due to the oval shape of the UFO. The video was released in 2021 and collected on Youtube and other platforms have received several million clicks to date.

Unlike ex-Admiral Gallaudet, Grusch was responsible for the analysis of unexplained phenomena, or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) in the US Department of Defense until a few months ago. But the retired military man has seen enough – including an alleged UAP video from a fighter jet pilot – to believe the truth is not out there, but in the US government's filing cabinets. (ls)