Highlights: In Navsari, an 80-year old man was attacked by a donkey.

Son had reached the Municipal Corporation officials with a complaint

Complaint not heard, high officials did not take it seriously

Victim’s son filed suit in court, now FIR on officers after court order

Navsari

Police in Navsari, Gujarat have registered an FIR against the officials of the municipality. The FIR names the Chief Officer and the Standing Committee Chairman. The case relates to a donkey attack on an 80-year-old man. The attack took place a year ago on August 2019. On the order of the local court, the police have registered an FIR against the officials.

Abdul Gani Kapadia (80), a resident of Navsari, was going to take medicines for himself on August 26, 2019. On the way, a donkey attacked them. Due to which he fell and fractured his hip.

Hip surgery

Passengers reported to Abdul’s son Nadeem. The family members took him to Yashfin Hospital. From there, Abdul was later referred to Ashutosh Hospital Surat. He underwent surgery in Surat. On 7 September, the victim was discharged from the hospital.

Went to the authorities with a complaint but did not hear

A lawyer by profession reached Nadeem police station and gave a Tahrir against the officials of the municipality but the police did not take any action on his Tahrir. On not registering a police case, he went to Chief Officer Dashrat Gihal and Standing Committee Chairman Premchand Lalwani. But he too did not listen to them and took no action.

Troubled by the attitude of the officers

Nadeem said that it becomes the responsibility of the Municipality and Standing Committee Cheyman to provide safety to the people on the road. Such incidents do not happen if stray animals are removed from the road. Due to the attitude of the authorities, Khade Nadeem decided to file a case in the court. He collected a few more such incidents.

Police filed an FIR

Nadeem said that two months before his father’s accident, an elderly woman was attacked by similar stray animals and died on the spot. People pay taxes to the government. It is the responsibility of the municipalities to provide facilities to the people. Nadeem filed a case in court and the court ordered the police to file the case. On Wednesday, Navsari Police has registered a case under various sections of the IPC.