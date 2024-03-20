The Navruz holiday is a celebration that is celebrated in many countries of Central Asia and the Middle East. This ancient holiday, which symbolizes the renewal and revival of nature, as well as the welcoming of the New Year. Navruz is a bright and joyful event for the eastern peoples; it is customary to congratulate family, friends, colleagues and everyone around you on this holiday. Izvestia made a selection of congratulations on the spring holiday.

Heartfelt congratulations on Navruz 2024 in your own words in prose

As a rule, warm words for the holiday are associated with nature and the change of seasons. It is believed that Navruz brings spring not only to cities and countries, but also to the hearts of people.

“Happy holiday! Let the warmth of the sun warm your soul, and let the fresh wind clear your thoughts. Nowruz brings constant hope and inspiration to everyone. I wish you a celebration filled with love, family well-being and joy. Let every new day of life become a real gift! Happy Nowruz!

Also, the celebration is associated with warm family and friendly gatherings, the creation of joint memories and impressions, and people remind each other of this in holiday greetings.

“May this Nowruz become for you a time filled with love, family well-being and joy. On this special day, I would like to wish you wonderful moments of happiness and the fulfillment of all your most cherished dreams. Let every day of the new year – starting from Nowruz – be accompanied by bright and joyful moments full of love and friendship. I wish the holiday to strengthen your spiritual ties and bring prosperity to your home!”

In addition, spring is always a time of new beginnings, the awakening of strength and resources, which can also be mentioned in congratulations.

“Dear friend, with joy and warmth I congratulate you on the holiday of Navruz! I wish you to find strength and inspiration to overcome any obstacles. May the holiday become a time for you to restore your soul, recharge and renew, and let every step you take on your path be aimed at success, well-being and achieving your most cherished goals.”

At the same time, you can express your sincere intentions and wishes briefly, for example, by sending a congratulatory SMS.

“Meet the whole kaleidoscope of colors of Nowruz with a smile on your face! May this day fill your life with joy, love and prosperity.”

“Let every ray of sun penetrating through the branches of the trees fill your life with joy and light. Happy Nowruz!

“May your heart beat in unison with the world on this holiday of renewal and rebirth. Happy Nowruz!

Beautiful congratulations on Navruz 2024 in verse

Poems allow you to express your feelings and wishes in a more refined and colorful form, using metaphors, rhymes and rhythm. This makes congratulations more memorable and impressive.

“Happy Nowruz! May peace and harmony always be with you,

And light pours from your soul,

Let a candle of hope burn in every heart,

And happiness blooms in the fields of fate”

Poetic congratulations allow you to convey deep emotions and feelings that cannot always be expressed in ordinary prose. They can immerse the reader in an atmosphere of celebration and inspiration.

“I congratulate you on the holiday of Navruz,

May your dreams come true, may your wishes come true,

And let this day be the beginning of a new life,

Where bright moments are always replenished!”

Wishes in verse require a creative and original approach. Therefore, such congratulations stand out among others and make a lasting impression.

“Happy Nowruz! Let spring shine in your eyes,

And love will always be there, destroying the whirlpool of evil!

Happiness will always find shelter within its own walls

And the laughter of children rings, and the family protects with a mountain.”

Earlier, Izvestia told readers about the history and traditions of the Navruz holiday – which peoples celebrate it and what meaning they put into it.