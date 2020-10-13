Best Navratri Vrat Recipes Cucumber Pakoda: In Navaratri fast, Kuttu pakoras are made while opening the fast in most of the houses. But sometimes it becomes a little difficult to consume Kuttu for a full nine days. In such a situation, you can try this Navratri to keep the taste and health crispy cucumber dumplings. Cucumber dumplings are very tasty to eat. So what is the delay, let us tell you how to make cucumber dumplings.

Ingredients for making cucumber pakoras

-1 cup water chestnut flour

-2 tsp rock salt

-1/2 tsp chili powder

-1/2 tsp coriander powder

-1 tbsp green chillies, finely chopped

-Two big thinly sliced ​​cucumbers

– oil for frying

How to make Cucumber Dumplings

To make cucumber pakoras during Navratri fast, mix all the ingredients except cucumbers and oil together. Now add some water in it to prepare the pakoras batter. Heat the oil in the pan, remove the pieces of cucumber and put it in the oil. After a few minutes, fry the pakoras from the other side. Take out the fried pakoras on the side and keep them aside. Note, fry these pakodas once before serving. By doing this, crispness remains in the pakoras. Fry the pakoras till they turn a dark brown color.