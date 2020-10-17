Navratri Fasting Recipe: The tasty potato cheela is, the easier it is to prepare. It takes very less time to make this cheela. If you feel very hungry during fast then make this quick cheela. So, let us know for a while what is the quick tasty recipe to make this cheela.

Ingredients for making potato cheela-

-2-3 Raw Potato Grated

-2 green chillies

-Beat chopped coriander

– 4 teaspoon black pepper powder

-1 tbsp desi ghee

– Sand salt according to taste

How to make potato cheela-

To make potato cheela, first mix grated potatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, black pepper powder and salt in a bowl and mix well. Now heat the pan and add 1 teaspoon of desi ghee to it. After this, put the potato mixture in the hot griddle with the help of a spoon, spread the mixture in round shape with a thickness of ½ cm on the pan. Otherwise the cheela may break. Now cook the cheela till it turns golden brown from both the sides. Your potato cheela is ready. You can serve this fruit cheela with fasting chutney or curd.