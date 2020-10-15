Navratri Vrat Recipe: During fasting in Navratri, many times it happens that there is weakness in the body due to which sometimes dizziness starts. In such a situation, it is very important that your body is taken care of. Today we are telling you such a healthy recipe of fasting, which will not make you feel weak and hungry even by eating it during the fast. Consuming a laddus daily will also increase your immunity.

Benefits of water chestnut flour

In water chestnut, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins B and C, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus like minerals, riboflavin, etc. are found in sufficient quantity. Ayurveda states that Singhada has 22 percent more mineral salts and alkali elements than buffalo milk. Scientists have described it as a nectar equivalent, a treasure of powerful and nutritious elements. This fruit has many medicinal properties, which can protect against diseases like sugar, ulcers, heart disease, arthritis. It is very beneficial for the elderly and pregnant women.

material :

Water chestnut flour

Jaggery

Dry ginger powder

Desi Ghee

Cashew-almonds

Method :

First filter the water chestnut flour. If the water of the water chestnut remains slightly thick, the ladoos will be formed.

Toss well the jaggery. There should not be a single lump in jaggery.

Fry the chopped dry fruits on the griddle.

Heat about 150 grams of ghee in a pan. You will have about 100 grams of ghee left, will use it later.

After frying the gas, roast the water of the water chestnut flour thoroughly. When the dough starts to smell and it turns pink, then it is roasted. Now put the hot water chestnut flour over the beaten jaggery in such a way that the jaggery is completely covered. The jaggery will be softened by the heat of the flour and it will be easy to make Singhada ladoo. Now add dry ginger, ghee and dry fruits over the flour and mix it well with the help of a spoon. Make sure that you mix it before the mixture cools down.

When the mixture remains so hot that you can touch it with your hands, then mix it well with your hands once.

Now you have to make laddoo immediately because if the mixture gets cold then it will be difficult to make laddus.

Try to make laddus with both hands, as this will make the mixture hot.