Navratri vtrat niyam: Goddess mother is worshiped for 9 days in the holy days of Navratri. During this time, nine days (17 October 2020 to 25 October 2020), devotees fast and worship rituals to please the mother. According to religious beliefs, worshiping the nine forms of the mother for nine days of Navratri and observing fast keep peace and happiness at home. The mother fulfills all the wishes of her devotees. Along with worshiping puja in Navaratri, rule-restraint is also very important.

According to religious beliefs, there are certain rules for those observing the fast of Navratri which must be followed. According to the scriptures, if the devotees who follow these rules have the grace of Matarani and their wishes are fulfilled.

Follow these 6 rules in Navratri fast-

1- Respect girls / women-

In Indian tradition, girls are considered to be the form of Maa Durga. This is the reason that people attain virtue by worshiping Kanya or Kanjaka in Navratri. On the day of Navratri, all women have the appearance of some or the other goddess. Therefore, the feeling of disrespect towards any girl or woman should not come to mind. Girls should be considered as goddesses and they should bow to their hearts. Even in our scriptures it is said that Yatra Narayastu Poojayante Ramante Tatra Deity.

2- Put your mind in religious work-

It is believed that a fasting person should study religious texts for nine days instead of spending his time in material things. These days one can recite Durga Chalisa or Durga Saptasati.

3- Do not leave home alone

If you have established a Kalash (Ghat) in the house or have placed a mother’s post or a monolithic light, then it is necessary to have one person near it. During this, it is necessary for any one person to stay in the house for nine days. Sleeping during the day is also forbidden.

4- Avoid tamasic food-

According to religious beliefs, special care should be taken of Satvikta during the holy days of Navratri. It is important to have your sattvikta in diet, behavior and thought. You should not eat tamasic food like non-veg, onion-garlic and liqueur these days. At least for nine days of Navratri, a completely satvic diet should be taken.

5- Keep control over sexual desire

During Navratri, it was also considered necessary to control the work spirit. Both women and men should observe celibacy during Navratri. If possible, sleep on a separate bed.

6 – Do not get angry during the fast-

Many people are unable to control anger and create an atmosphere of discord during Navratri. Such people should avoid getting angry during the fast for at least nine days. May be keep maximum silence fast or at least talk. There is lack of physical energy in the fast, in this case, speaking more during the fast can cause more weakness in your body. Therefore it is considered best to fast peacefully.