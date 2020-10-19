The first preparation that begins during Navratri is that of Lal Chunari of Mata. If someone prepares a Chunari by ordering two months before Navratri, then one goes to the market one night before the fast and brings the Chunri purchase of his status. The price may vary, but reverence is the same. But do you know that not only in the country but also abroad, the dress worn by Lal Chunri and Mata Rani is prepared in Vrindavan, a small town in UP. This small town prepares a chunari ranging from 5 rupees to 20-25 thousand rupees. In Navratri alone, there is a turnover of crores of rupees for chunri and dress.

After Janmashtami, red chunri starts to be made

Vrindavan is at the forefront of preparing Lal Chunri and Mata Rani. Every kind of attire associated with the Gods and Goddesses is prepared here. The dress made here is supplied all over the country, but also goes abroad. Awadhesh, who is associated with the work of dress and chunri, says that soon after Janmashtami, red chunri, lehenga, pattaka, etc. are started in factories. During this time, if the chunri is prepared, then the chunis are prepared according to the price of 60 rupees to 2 thousand rupees.

Chunri ranging in length from 1.5 to 2 meters are in high demand. After this, a dress ranging from 40-50 rupees to one thousand rupees is made. First-of-a-kind orders are completed. After that the goods are sent to the surrounding cities and states. Due to the plentiful order, not only in factories, there is work related to chunri and dress in the house of Vrindavan.

Not only businessmen, devotees also come to place orders

Clothing businessman Ram Naresh says that the orders of businessmen for Navratri start coming as soon as Janmashtami orders are completed. But one and two months before Navratri, orders of devotees directly start coming. These are the people who according to their reverence make a chunari, priced between 5 and 25 rupees, and dress up to 50-50 thousand rupees. These orders are for the idols of Mother Rani kept in the temples built in the houses including the big temples of the country. In fact, in such an order, the cloth does not matter as much as the handwork on the dress and the chunari is important.