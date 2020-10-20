Navratri Special Recipe 2020: The fruits made of Kuttu are the most consumed during the festival of Navratri fast. Kuttu is not only tasty in food but also very beneficial for health. In such a situation, try to make crispy cheela of kuttu flour to make evening fruit tasty and healthy. Let’s know what is its easy recipe.

Ingredients to make chestnut

-100 gram poultry flour

-1 tsp rock salt

-2 green chillies chopped

-50 gm grated cottage cheese

-20 grams desi ghee

-10 ginger

-1/2 tsp cumin seeds

For Tamarind Chutney-

-100 gram tamarind

-400 grams of water

-15 grams ginger powder

-1/2 tsp red chilli powder

-80 grams sugar

-1/4 tsp black pepper powder

-1/2 tsp rock salt

Easy way to make Cheetah Cheela-

To make Cheetah Cheela, first of all make its batter. For this, make a good batter by adding rock salt, cumin and green chilli to the flour of the buckwheat. Now put desi ghee in a pan and fill the batter with the ginger and pour it on the pan. Spread the batter with the back of the scramble circularly. Add grated paneer and ginger slice over it. Your cheela is ready and serve it with hot tamarind chutney or curd.

To prepare tamarind sauce-

To make tamarind chutney, first of all, soak the tamarind and soak it in water and separate the pulp from it. Now filter it and add some water to dilute it. Add the remaining ingredients to it and allow it to boil, then cook it on a low flame till it thickens. Now serve it with chila after cooling it.