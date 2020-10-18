The devotees are engrossed in devotion to Mother Durga on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri across the country, while preparations are also being finalized for the burning of Ravana on the day of Vijayadashami. But many Asura primitive tribes living in different parts of Jharkhand stay away from Lanka Dahan and Durga Puja. The Asura tribes living far away from Ravana combustion have kept themselves away from Ravana slaughter and Durga Puja, describing Ravana as their vice-chancellor and descendant of Mahishasura.Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren also denied the Ravana slaughter to be held at the Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi, describing Ravana as his chief minister. At the same time, many Asura species and tribe community residing in different remote parts of the state do not worship Maa Durga in Navratri.

Many castes of Asura society celebrate mourning in Durga Puja

People of Asur species living in Bishanpur and Dumri block of Gumla district also do not worship Maa Durga in Navratri. People of this species believe that they are all descendants of Mahishasura, due to this, there is an atmosphere of sorrow among these people in Navratri. This tradition of not celebrating Durga Puja has been going on for centuries and during this time female members of the Asura species family live completely in mamti costumes. Members of this Asura species neither visit any puja pandals nor do they participate in any kind of celebration in Navratri. Experts studying on the Asura tribe say that the Asura society has been residing in the jungles since the beginning and these people have been worshiping buffalo since the beginning, because the mother Durga had destroyed Mahishasura. Therefore these people do not worship the worship of Maa Durga and live in an atmosphere of mourning during Durga Puja.

The martyrdom day of Mahishasura is celebrated here

When Durga Utsav is celebrated all over the country, Mahishasur’s Martyrdom Day is also celebrated at many places in the remote hills and Singhbhum area of ​​Gumla. Mahishasura worship is also done in many places. According to the 2011 census, the population of Asuras in Jharkhand is around 22,000 and among primitive tribes, Asuras fall in the most backward category. There is a belief in this society that they are descendants of Mahishasura. These communities also get information that it was a battle of Aryo-Ananya. Mahishasura was killed in this, in many places, Mahishasura is also considered a king. People of this society mourn for ten days with the beginning of Navratri till Dussehra. During this time no ritual or tradition of any kind is discharged. Precaution is taken that night when Mahishasura was killed, according to the rules given by elders. There is a belief in the Asura society that Mahishasura’s real name was Hudur Durga, he did not take up arms on women, so Goddess Durga was further killed by deceit.

Worshiping Raneshwar in Babadham also

There is also a belief about the world famous Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar that Ravana established the Shivling here. According to folklore, Lord Shiva was pleased after a hard penance and agreed to go to Lanka from Mount Kailash. But he had also placed a condition that the Shivalinga would not have to be placed on the way and if it was kept somewhere, then it would be installed in the same place.

When the other gods and goddesses came to know about this, the deity assumed the form of a shepherd named Baiju and near the Sivaganga in Devghar when Ravana, while immersing urine, caught the Shivalinga named Baiju standing nearby and strictly instructed. Granted not to place it on the ground. But due to the glory of the gods, Ravana used to immerse urine for a long time and it is believed that a river and a cistern were formed from his urine. Meanwhile, the Baiju shepherd kept the Shivalinga there and in this way the famous Shivalinga was established in Baidyanathdham, where lakhs of devotees come every year for Jalabhishek. Therefore, this Dham is also identified as Raneshwar and Ravana is also worshiped here.

Many tribes of Santal also consider Ravana as their descendant

In various areas of Godda, Rajmahal and Dumka of the Santal Pargana division, people from different tribe communities consider Ravana as their descendant and there has never been a tradition of Ravana slaughter in these areas nor did they worship Maa Durga in Navratri. Huh.