Navratri Recipe 2020: If you are bored eating kattu flour or whole foods during Navratri, then this time try a pancake of potato. This pancake is very tasty to eat. So this Navratri, let’s know how to make Potato Pancake.

How to make pancake-

First peel 4 potatoes and soak them in water for a while. After that grate the peeled potatoes. Squeeze the grated potatoes and keep them aside. Now this potato has 4 green chillies chopped, one teaspoon of rock salt, one teaspoon of black pepper powder, two tablespoons of roasted peanuts crushed, 4 tbsp rajgira flour (or pony flour), 2 tbsp yogurt, finely Mix everything finely chopped coriander.

Do not keep the mixture too thin or too thick. Now place a pan on the gas. Grease it with an oil brush. Now put a spoonful of potato mixture on the pan and give a shape of pancake. Now cover the pan for 2-3 minutes and keep it to cook. After two minutes, flip the pancake and let it cook from the other side for two minutes. Your tasty crispy pancakes are ready.