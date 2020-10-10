Navratri Rashi Mantra: Navaratri has been considered very important in Hinduism. During Navaratri, the law of worshiping the nine forms of Maa Durga is stated. Navratri is celebrated twice a year. This time, Sharadiya Navaratri will begin on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month i.e. October 17. In such a situation, chant these 12 mantras according to the zodiac to please Mother Durga and get the blessing of prosperity at home. Let’s know which is your zodiac mantra on Navratri this time.

Aries-

ॐ Hr uma devya nam:. Or Om and Saraswatiye Namah.

Taurus

Gemini-

Om Dun Durgayai Namah.

Crab-

Om Lalita Deviya Namah.

Leo sun sign-

Om and Mahasaraswati Deviya Namah.

Virgo-

Libra zodiac-

Om Hr Mahalakshmai Namah.

Scorpio –

Sagittarius

Capricorn-

Om Pan Parvati Deviya Namah.

Aquarius-

Pisces-

Om Shriman Shriman Durga Deviya Namah.