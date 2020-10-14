Navratri Special Kebab Recipe: People who are fond of kebabs can also enjoy the delicious veg kebabs during Navratri fast. You must have eaten a lot of peas and curd kebabs, but have you ever tasted banana kebabs. Believe it, tasters do not like to taste any kebabs. So let’s know how to make Kela-e-Kebab.

Ingredients for making banana-e-kebabs

-250 grams (peeled and chopped) raw bananas

-1 large cardamom

-4 cup buckwheat flour

-2 tsp rock salt

-2 teaspoons roasted and ground into powder) Coriander seeds

-1/2 tsp chili powder

-2 tsp lemon juice

-A chopped green chili

-2 tbsp coriander chopped

-Desi Ghee

Kuttu flour for applying above

How to make Banana-e-Kebab

To make Banana-e-Kebab, first cook the bananas, ginger and cardamom in steam. Keep them aside to cool down when the bananas are soft. When the banana cools down, mash it and mix it with the rest of the ingredients. Now knead this mixture like flour and prepare long round roads. Now put Kuttu flour on top of it. Heat the ghee in the pan and fry them on a low flame. Serve them hot when they are light brown on both sides.