Navaratri has arrived and Vratahar is taken only these days. If you are pregnant and you have fasted for Navratri then you will have to take special care of your Navratri diet. In pregnancy, you will have to eat only what is right for you and your child, but in Navratri you have to eat only certain things. You should know whether they are safe for you and your baby before incorporating the things eaten in Navratri in the pregnancy diet.

Poultry flour in pregnancy

Kuttu flour is used a lot in Navratri, so know how safe, beneficial and full of nutrients it is for pregnant women.

Kuttu flour contains many vitamins which are very useful for the development of the infant. The protein present in it helps in forming new cells. This flour is also rich in carbohydrates which gives energy to the body.

Due to the low calorie in the dough of kuttu, it dissolves quickly in the body, which helps in keeping weight under pregnancy. It reduces the cholesterol and removes the toxins from the body.



How to eat poultry flour

Even though it is useful for you and your child’s health, the harm it causes can also not be ignored. Moderating kuttu flour can reduce its harmful effects by eating.

Benefits of eating poultry flour

To avoid heartburn during pregnancy, one can eat a tablespoon of raw flour on an empty stomach daily in the morning. Women who are suffering from chronic pancreatic disease, they should consume poultry flour with milk. Kuttu flour is very useful for this disease and eating it even with curd can relieve many problems in pregnancy.



Nutrients of Poultry Flour

Kuttu flour has many nutritional elements. It is a protein, fiber and complex carbohydrate. A cup or 168 grams of poultry flour contains 6 grams of protein, 1.04 grams of fat, 33.5 grams of carbohydrate, 4.5 grams of fiber, 148 mg of potassium, 118 mg, 86 mg of magnesium, 12 mg of calcium, 1.34 of iron. It also contains thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, folate, vitamin K and vitamin B6.