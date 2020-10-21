The fifth power of Navratri is the goddess Skandamata. Skandakumar is his son. Skandamata will be worshiped on Wednesday in the Devi mandapas. It is Mother’s Day of Navratri. Goddess Parvati is the Skandmata as the superpower and female power of Lord Shankar. It fulfills all wishes and offers abhaya and good luck to its devotees. Lord Shankar must be meditated before worshiping them.

Skandamata’s emergence

This form of Goddess is supernatural. Is divine. Is sharp According to the story, Tarakasura was an asura. He meditated desperately to become immortal. Brahma Ji was pleased and asked what you wanted. Tarakasura said- I wish that I never died. Brahma Ji said that the end of the person who has come into this world is also certain. This cannot be done. Tarakasura stood firm on his insistence. Lord Brahma also stood firm. Finally Tarakasura said, okay … if I am dead then it is only by the son born to Shankar ji’s Venus. Lord Brahma gave his blessings. Tarakasura was very clever. He thought that Shankarji would never get married nor would he have a son or I would die. Thinking this, he spread terror. All the gods went to convince Lord Shankar for marriage. After much persuasion, Lord Shankar agreed to the marriage. He was married to Parvati ji. Manglik Milan was born to Karthikeya (Skandakumar) and the end of Tarakasura. Goddess Bhagwati is famous as Skandamata due to being the mother of Skandakumar.

Skandmata and interesting facts

Devi Bhagwati is the first woman to conceive and give birth to a baby.

– First marriage of Lord Shankar and Parvati. Marriage tradition took place from here

-Kartikeya i.e. Skandkumar is believed to be the first conceived child.

Fifth form of Goddess and womb power

According to Devi Shastra, Adya Shakti is the fifth power of Maa Parvati Navratri.

– In the first four months of the infant, the infant has a Shiva element.

– The fifth month of Garbha contains the power element.

– From the fifth month the baby develops physically (his hair comes, he yawns, he turns, his movement increases)

– That is, from the fifth month a woman gets nectar from mother and power element.

Therefore, Panchami of Navratri is going to give special fruits and it is a celebration of mother power.

Greatest worship of mother

– Panchami is Mother’s Day. The biggest worship on this day is to meditate on the mother

-Touch their steps and give them as few gifts as possible

Always respect them and do not despise or insult

No worship is more acceptable than the honor of the Mother

(This is also the message of Skandmata)

What to do today

-Read 11th chapter of Sridurga Saptashati

– Read Shri Durgashatnam

– Plant Tulsi at home

– Offer water to Lord Shankar (Do not sing the worship of Skandmata alone. Do pay attention to Shankar)

Some tips for wishing

While praying, offer suhaag to Goddess Parvati, which contains eight or sixteen bangles (you should give this item to a married woman on Ashtami or Navami day).

– A handful of yellow rice, couple of long ones, one betel nut, five small cardamom in a red cloth and dedicate it to Maa Bhavani.

Until Navratri, let this bundle remain at the feet of the mother.

-Then, in your wardrobe, you can use Goddess Prasad as a pair of long leaves, rice, five cardamoms in your wardrobe.

Otherwise, offer this bundle in the temple on the day of Navami or immerse it in Ganga ji.

(Whatever you want to do above)

Apart from these remedies, the biggest worship and remedy is to worship your mother.