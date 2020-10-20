The fast and festival of Navratri celebrates about 100 crore population of our country. Most people consume salt at one time during the fast. That too only rock salt. But the body needs energy to work all day. In such a situation, consuming excessive amounts of sweet food can harm the sugar patients.

With this, the level of sugar in the body of people who do not have sugar can increase. Therefore, all the fast holders should consume food items keeping their health in mind during this period. Know here that you will be able to control sugar by taking care of the things related to fruitfulness throughout the day…

Start the day like this

-After holding the fast, you should first take a glass of milk by performing pooja etc. With this milk you can eat Chaulai ladoos or dates.

If you do not like to drink milk, then take Makhana, Cashew, Almond and fry them in a spoon of Desi Ghee or Coconut Virgin Oil. If you want, sprinkle rock salt on them and eat them with black tea.

What to eat during Navratri fast

-If you do not want to eat salt, you can enjoy them with black tea without salt. Take care not to consume milk tea with salt-fried fried fruits. It is harmful for health.

Navratri Fasting: Singhade flour is full of antiinflammatory properties, will keep you healthy in the fast

Do it in the afternoon

If you consume salt only once during the fast of Navratri, prepare fruit chaat without salt. Keep apple, banana and pomegranate in these fruits. Because all these fruits do not allow the energy and hemoglobin levels in your body to decrease.

To increase the taste, you can use a little black pepper powder and green coriander powder. Otherwise finely chopped green coriander and some mint leaves can be added to the salad.

Must eat fruits once in a day

Take a carbs diet

-Your body needs a carbohydrate-rich diet to function throughout the day. So that your body gets continuous energy. So you can include boiled or roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes and arabic in your fruit.

Fasting dinner

You can eat roti-kachori or dumplings prepared with kuttu, singhada or amaranth flour in the night. Keep in mind that in preparing this meal, use only desi ghee or cocotan virgin oil. Because both of these work to keep your food balance balanced.

Navratri Fasting Food: If you want to avoid stomach heat, then make fast food like this in Navratri

This is the purpose of fast

– At any time in the day you feel hungry, definitely eat something light. Tolerate appetite can cause headache, stomach gas or weakness. Keep in mind that starving the body is not the purpose of fasting. Rather, keeping the mind clean and preparing the body for the coming season is the aim of the fast.

Navrtari Fasting: Popular fasting food is flower flower, use it every day to stay healthy in Navratri

Aishwarya Rai does not like going to the gym, adopting this method to keep her metabolism high