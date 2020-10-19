Buy Rajas, Upwas Bhajani 400gms, 100% Natural Fasting Flour from here
– Food is not eaten during the fast, due to which there is less thirst and most people do not take sufficient amount of water. This causes dryness or dehydration in the body. Those who use water chestnut flour, water chestnut kernel or raw water chestnuts do not have to face lack of water in the body.
These people must eat
People who fast on Navratri are troubled by problems of thyroid, constipation, insomnia, jaundice or dehydration. But do not want to leave the fast of Navratri, they must include the food items made of Singhara and Singhada flour in their fruit.
-Singhara has high amount of water and fiber. For this reason, it will help in cleansing your digestive system and will get rid of constipation.
Like rock salt and pink salt, water chestnut is the natural source of psydium. For this reason, people who consume water chestnut regularly do not have throat related diseases. Especially thyroid disease caused by sodium deficiency is always away from them.
Water chestnut will keep slim in the fast
-If you are doing Navaratri fast to control your increasing weight, then you should eat water chestnut flour, water chestnut and raw water chestnut.
-Singhara is very high in calcium, protein and fiber. All these work to make your body strong from inside. With this, you do not experience weakness due to staying fast during fast.
Keep these things in mind
There are some rules for eating every meal. So that your body gets its full benefits. The same applies to water chestnut. Water should not be drunk immediately after eating water chestnut. Otherwise you may cough. You can consume water after at least 20 minutes.
– It should be requested from over eating at the time of Singhada. Otherwise you may have stomach problems. Especially the problem of abdominal pain may be encountered. The amount of phlegm in the body may increase.
