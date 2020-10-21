In the fast, if the day starts with a healthy and tasty drink, the mind is happy and the body is energetic. One such drink is Makhana Milk. After worshiping during the fast of Navratri, you must have a glass of Makhana Milk for breakfast before you start your work.

Makhana Milk will keep your stomach full and keep your mind calm. Makhana is full of fiber, so it serves to give energy to your body for a long time. Makhana is a water nut. That is, its origin is under water. Therefore it has the ability to store water naturally.

Protect against stomach irritation and acid

If you regularly eat Makhana Milk during Navratri fast, then you can avoid becoming a victim of dehydration. Because Makhana helps in keeping the necessary amount of water in your body. Also, when taken with milk, it increases coldness in the body. It does not cause stomach irritation and acid formation.

Benefits of Makhana Milk during Navratri fast

Diabetes patients can also consume

Whether or not to use sugar when preparing milk milk depends on your own choice. Because of the natural sweetness present in the milk and milk, there is no need to add sugar to it.

That’s why Makhana Milk Fitness Freak is a favorite of people. And people with sugar can also consume it. Makhana is completely fat free and is full of iron.

Therefore, it works to maintain the blood flow in your body properly. Due to which you do not feel weakness when you do not have food during the fast.

Fat free drink for fasting

How to make Makhana Milk

-When preparing Makhana Milk for fast, take milk kept at normal temperature and take a bowl Makhana.

After adding the makhana in a jar of mixi, add a bowl of milk and grind them. If you want, you can add sugar according to your taste.

-When the Makhane is completely crushed in the milk, add the remaining milk and then mix the milk and Makhana paste by stirring the mixture for a few seconds.

Garnish ready Makhana Milk with almond and cantaloupe seeds and serve it. You will experience freshness and energy in the body.

